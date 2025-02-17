Bitte aktivieren Sie Cookies in den Browser-Einstellungen
Dem GEA folgen & informiert bleiben
Aktuell Premiere

Kloster Bebenhausen als Schauplatz in Krimi-Reihe

Bruder Albertus (Gerhard Polacek) (links) ist sehr angetan, dass Lisa (Anna Fischer) und Hannes (Frederik Bott) sich um die Leic
Bruder Albertus (Gerhard Polacek) (links) ist sehr angetan, dass Lisa (Anna Fischer) und Hannes (Frederik Bott) sich um die Leiche seines Mitbruders kümmern wollen. Foto: SWR/Daniel Schmid
Bruder Albertus (Gerhard Polacek) (links) ist sehr angetan, dass Lisa (Anna Fischer) und Hannes (Frederik Bott) sich um die Leiche seines Mitbruders kümmern wollen.
Foto: SWR/Daniel Schmid

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore et dolore magna aliquyam erat, sed diam voluptua. At vero eos et accusam et justo duo dolores et ea rebum.