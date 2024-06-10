Walddorfhäslach: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen

KommunalwahlWalddorfhäslach: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen1 / 14Gerhard Neuscheler, FWVFoto: Privat1/14Gerhard Neuscheler, FWVFoto: PrivatDr. Heiner Geigle, FWVFoto: Privat2/14Roswitha Decker-Röckel, FWVFoto: Privat3/14Olfert Alter, FWVFoto: Privat4/14Frieder Klein, FWVFoto: Privat5/14Thomas Hipp, FWVFoto: Privat6/14Frank Baude, GrüneFoto: Privat7/14Maximilian Rapp , GrüneFoto: Privat8/14Dagmar Böpple, FLFoto: Privat9/14Inge Streicher, FLFoto: Privat10/14Claudia Musse, FLFoto: Privat11/14Jürgen Stoll, SPDFoto: Privat12/14Martin Bayer, SPDFoto: Privat13/14Daniela Kentner, AfDFoto: Privat14/14