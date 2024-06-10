Bitte aktivieren Sie Cookies in den Browser-Einstellungen
Kommunalwahl

Walddorfhäslach: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen

1 / 14
Gerhard Neuscheler, FWV
Foto: Privat
1/14
FW_Walddorfhäslach_Gerhard_Neuscheler
Gerhard Neuscheler, FWV
Foto: Privat
Dr. Heiner Geigle, FWV
Foto: Privat
2/14
Roswitha Decker-Röckel, FWV
Foto: Privat
3/14
Olfert Alter, FWV
Foto: Privat
4/14
Frieder Klein, FWV
Foto: Privat
5/14
Thomas Hipp, FWV
Foto: Privat
6/14
Frank Baude, Grüne
Foto: Privat
7/14
Maximilian Rapp , Grüne
Foto: Privat
8/14
Dagmar Böpple, FL
Foto: Privat
9/14
Inge Streicher, FL
Foto: Privat
10/14
Claudia Musse, FL
Foto: Privat
11/14
Jürgen Stoll, SPD
Foto: Privat
12/14
Martin Bayer, SPD
Foto: Privat
13/14
Daniela Kentner, AfD
Foto: Privat
14/14