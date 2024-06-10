Bitte aktivieren Sie Cookies in den Browser-Einstellungen
Kommunalwahl

Nehren: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen

Gerd Klett, FWV
Thomas Schelling, FWV
Christoph Beck, FWV
Stephanie Keller, FWV
Stefan Kuhn, Bürgerliche und CDU
Karl-Heinz Nill, Bürgerliche und CDU
Andreas Neuscheler, Bürgerliche und CDU
Thomas Nill, Bürgerliche und CDU
Tanja Schmidt, SPD
Karl-Bernd Stocker, SPD
Stanislava Eisele, SPD
Sonja Dietsche, Alternative Liste Nehren
Gudrun Märkle, Alternative Liste Nehren
Jürgen Lauhoff, Alternative Liste Nehren
