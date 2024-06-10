Nehren: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen

KommunalwahlNehren: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen1 / 14Gerd Klett, FWVFoto: Privat1/14Gerd Klett, FWVFoto: PrivatThomas Schelling, FWVFoto: Privat2/14Christoph Beck, FWVFoto: Privat3/14Stephanie Keller, FWVFoto: Privat4/14Stefan Kuhn, Bürgerliche und CDUFoto: Privat5/14Karl-Heinz Nill, Bürgerliche und CDUFoto: Privat6/14Andreas Neuscheler, Bürgerliche und CDUFoto: Privat7/14Thomas Nill, Bürgerliche und CDUFoto: Privat8/14Tanja Schmidt, SPDFoto: Privat9/14Karl-Bernd Stocker, SPDFoto: Privat10/14Stanislava Eisele, SPDFoto: Privat11/14Sonja Dietsche, Alternative Liste NehrenFoto: Privat12/14Gudrun Märkle, Alternative Liste NehrenFoto: Privat13/14Jürgen Lauhoff, Alternative Liste NehrenFoto: Privat14/14