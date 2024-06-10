Eningen: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen

KommunalwahlEningen: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen1 / 18Lena Hönes, FWVFoto: Privat1/18Lena Hönes, FWVFoto: PrivatIngo Ruf, FWVFoto: Privat2/18Dr. Barbara Dürr, FWVFoto: Privat3/18Manuel Schäfer, FWVFoto: Privat4/18Martin Hoffmann, FWVFoto: Privat5/18Dr. Tobias Lorch, FWVFoto: Privat6/18Lukas Schult, FWVFoto: Privat7/18Florian Weller, CDUFoto: Privat8/18Cliff Werz, CDUFoto: Privat9/18Dr. Joachim Sabieraj, CDUFoto: Privat10/18Martin Desczyk, CDUFoto: Privat11/18Ralph Sautter, CDUFoto: Privat12/18Jörg Sautter, CDUFoto: Privat13/18Katharina Eckert, GALFoto: Privat14/18Regine Gorgas, GALFoto: Privat15/18Albert Weinmann, GALFoto: Privat16/18Rebecca Hummel, SPDFoto: Privat17/18Ulrich Wüsteney, SPDFoto: Privat18/18