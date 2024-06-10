Bitte aktivieren Sie Cookies in den Browser-Einstellungen
Kommunalwahl

Eningen: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen

Lena Hönes, FWV
Foto: Privat
Lena Hönes, FWV
Foto: Privat
Ingo Ruf, FWV
Foto: Privat
Dr. Barbara Dürr, FWV
Foto: Privat
Manuel Schäfer, FWV
Foto: Privat
Martin Hoffmann, FWV
Foto: Privat
Dr. Tobias Lorch, FWV
Foto: Privat
Lukas Schult, FWV
Foto: Privat
Florian Weller, CDU
Foto: Privat
Cliff Werz, CDU
Foto: Privat
Dr. Joachim Sabieraj, CDU
Foto: Privat
Martin Desczyk, CDU
Foto: Privat
Ralph Sautter, CDU
Foto: Privat
Jörg Sautter, CDU
Foto: Privat
Katharina Eckert, GAL
Foto: Privat
Regine Gorgas, GAL
Foto: Privat
Albert Weinmann, GAL
Foto: Privat
Rebecca Hummel, SPD
Foto: Privat
Ulrich Wüsteney, SPD
Foto: Privat
