DPA Bilder des TagesBilder des Tages© dpa-infocom, dpa:230610-99-04062/51 / 4Erstmal das Gefieder schütteln: Ob wohl alle Schwäne in Düsseldorf Morgengymnastik betreiben?Foto: David Young1/4Erstmal das Gefieder schütteln: Ob wohl alle Schwäne in Düsseldorf Morgengymnastik betreiben?Foto: David YoungSeit Wochen wüten in Kanadas Westen und mittlerweile auch im Nordosten des Landes zahlreiche Waldbrände.Foto: Uncredited2/4US-Präsident Joe Biden macht bei einem Besuch auf Fort Liberty im Bundesstaat North Carolina ein Selfie.Foto: Susan Walsh3/4Depeche-Mode-Frontmann Dave Gahan performt auf der Bühne beim Primavera Sound Festival in Madrid.Foto: Ricardo Rubio4/4