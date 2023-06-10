Bitte aktivieren Sie Cookies in den Browser-Einstellungen
Bilder des Tages

Erstmal das Gefieder schütteln: Ob wohl alle Schwäne in Düsseldorf Morgengymnastik betreiben?
Foto: David Young
Seit Wochen wüten in Kanadas Westen und mittlerweile auch im Nordosten des Landes zahlreiche Waldbrände.
Foto: Uncredited
US-Präsident Joe Biden macht bei einem Besuch auf Fort Liberty im Bundesstaat North Carolina ein Selfie.
Foto: Susan Walsh
Depeche-Mode-Frontmann Dave Gahan performt auf der Bühne beim Primavera Sound Festival in Madrid.
Foto: Ricardo Rubio
