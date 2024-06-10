Grafenberg: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen

KommunalwahlGrafenberg: So setzt sich der neue Gemeinderat zusammen1 / 12Thomas Vorwerk, FWV GrafenbergFoto: Privat1/12Thomas Vorwerk, FWV GrafenbergFoto: PrivatDr. Alexander Maisch, FWV GrafenbergFoto: Privat2/12Sven Keppler, FWV GrafenbergFoto: Privat3/12Gunther Kleemann, FWV GrafenbergFoto: Privat4/12Ute Griesinger, FWV GrafenbergFoto: Privat5/12Sven Bader, FWV GrafenbergFoto: Privat6/12Hilde Kittelberger, CDUFoto: Privat7/12Horst Bader, CDUFoto: Privat8/12Oliver Donth, CDUFoto: Privat9/12Timo Wezel, CDUFoto: Privat10/12Matthias Dembek, SPDFoto: Privat11/12Melanie Fensch, SPDFoto: Privat12/12