Aktuell Panorama

Britische Primaten-Forscherin Jane Goodall ist tot

Jane Goodall
Die britische Schimpansen-Forscherin und Umwelt-Aktivistin Jane Goodall ist tot. Foto: Sven Hoppe/DPA
Die britische Schimpansen-Forscherin und Umwelt-Aktivistin Jane Goodall ist tot. Das bestätigte ein Sprecher des Jane-Goodall-Instituts der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:251001-930-112258/1